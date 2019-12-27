FBI: Fatal VA Denny's shooting was 4th target in robbery spree

The FBI says two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia are also responsible for three other robberies in the Washington suburbs.

This photo released by the FBI on Dec. 26, 2019 shows two suspects in a fatal shooting at a Denny's in Virginia. The FBI said Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's. The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s. Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning. (FBI via AP)

The FBI said Friday that the duo robbed a bowling alley, a motel and a convenience store in northern Virginia in the days before they robbed the Denny's.

The agency described the men as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Police said the men killed a DoorDash delivery driver and wounded another man at a Denny's in Manassas early Thursday morning.

FROM CNN: Prince William County police describe the suspects as two males between 5'10 and 6'0 and weighing 180 pounds. The police department asked anyone with information to contact the department's tipline at (703) 792-7000 or online here.