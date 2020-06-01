FBI asks for tips, digital media nationwide on anyone who incites violence at protests

The FBI is asking all Americans to be alert and relay information to them surrounding others who incite violence at First-Amendment-Protected peaceful demonstrations.

"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory," reads a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"To help us identify actors who are actively instigating violence in the wake of Mr. George Floyd’s death, the FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting violent encounters surrounding the civil unrest that is happening throughout the country."

Any information, photos or videos can be submitted to fbi.gov/violence.

Phone calls can also be made to 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324).

