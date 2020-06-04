FBI, other agencies investigating incident outside of Richlands

The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI are investigating an incident that happened just outside of the Town of Richlands.

The sheriff’s office says the incident happened on Holy Road, and people may notice a large law enforcement presence in the area in the coming days. Traffic delays and power outages are a possibility in the surrounding area, including Jewell Ridge Road.

As a safety precaution, TCSO says some people in the area were asked to leave their homes temporarily after combustible and explosive materials were found inside and outside a home. Those residents should be able to return late Thursday or Friday.

For any questions or concerns, contact the 911 Center at 276-988-0902.

