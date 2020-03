According to CNN, the FDA has approved a test that could give coronavirus test results in less than 15 minutes.

The CNN report cites a lack of medical equipment used to collect specimens, like masks and swabs, as a factor that could slow the true effect this could have on speed at this time.

The test is made by Abbott Laboratories which says it expects to deliver 50,000 tests per day beginning next week.

