FDA authorizes first at-home collection of saliva samples for coronavirus diagnostic test

Patients can now collect their own samples to be tested for COVID-19 without leaving their homes.

The FDA announced Friday they have authorized the first at-home diagnostic test with a saliva specimen testing procedure for the coronavirus. This comes after ordering an emergency use authorization to Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory for their COVID-19 lab-developed test.

Using the Spectrum Solutions LLC SDNA-1000 Saliva Collection Device, a sample can be collected from a patient's nose with a nasal swab and saline.

“Authorizing additional diagnostic tests with the option of at-home sample collection will continue to increase patient access to testing for COVID-19. This provides an additional option for the easy, safe and convenient collection of samples required for testing without traveling to a doctor’s office, hospital or testing site,” says Stephen M. Hahn, M.D., Commissioner of the FDA in their release Friday.

After collecting their sample, patients are to send it in a sealed package to the Rutgers Clinical Genomics Laboratory for testing. This is the only authorized diagnostic test using saliva samples to test for SARS-CoV-2 which is the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

This test is prescription-only. This is not a general authorization for other methods of at-home testing.

View the full release here.

