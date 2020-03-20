Faith leaders adapt worship services to comply with health restrictions

On Sunday the pews at Bedford Presbyterian Church will be empty.

There will be no pastor in the pulpit. No choir in the loft or singers at the microphone.

Reverend John Salley made the difficult decision to close his church and cancel all face-to-face services as a matter of safety.

"Half of our congregation is over the age of 70," Salley told WDBJ7. "They are the most susceptible, most in danger group."

While he won't be preaching in his normal spot on Sunday, Salley still plans to share a message.

For the first time in his church's 175 year history, video of the Sunday sermon will be posted online.

"It's up to the pastor to make sure the flock is taken care of, so we've got to be creative," Salley said.

Small churches like Bedford Presbyterian are being forced to adapt to meet the new realities created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health is advising all houses of worship to make changes, like holding multiple small services to avoid large gatherings.

"If you are going to assemble your congregation together, then at least ask us how you can do that most safely," advised Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the Central Virginia Health District.

Salley said he'll continue the video sermons until his congregation can safely meet again. For those who can't access the Internet, he plans to mail out a weekly newsletter with text of his message.

"You have to figure out how many ways you can communicate your message to your membership, knowing what your membership can do," Salley said.

In addition to changing the way he preaches, Salley said deacons in his church are stepping up their outreach, making weekly calls to pray and converse with people who are stuck at home.

