Fall wedding cake trends with Willow Pond Bakery

Alayna Craig stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about fall baking trends, especially with wedding cakes!

Willow Pond Bakery sells cakes, pies, pastries, cookies, cheesecakes, breads, and more! They use mostly local, natural ingredients, and made from scratch.

If you’re interested in Willow Pond Bakery, call 1-800-966-3147, email at Stephanie@willowpondbakery.com (for breads) or Alayna@willowpondbakery.com (for cakes and pastries), or visit their website, willowpondbakery.com .