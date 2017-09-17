Advertisement

Fall wedding cake trends with Willow Pond Bakery

(WDBJ)
By Caitlin Francis, Web Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2017 at 10:26 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alayna Craig stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about fall baking trends, especially with wedding cakes!

Willow Pond Bakery sells cakes, pies, pastries, cookies, cheesecakes, breads, and more! They use mostly local, natural ingredients, and made from scratch.

If you’re interested in Willow Pond Bakery, call 1-800-966-3147, email at Stephanie@willowpondbakery.com (for breads) or Alayna@willowpondbakery.com (for cakes and pastries), or visit their website, willowpondbakery.com .

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

Joshua Haynes mugshot
Judge revokes bond for Covington man charged in connection with Capitol attack
A few scattered showers and storms are possible with the big story being the heat and humidity.
Tuesday, August 24 - Evening Forecast
Teen arrested; two men sought for Lynchburg shooting
El Ranchero's new location in Blacksburg on Monday August 24, 2021.
El Ranchero opens second location in Blacksburg
The Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Energy (CASE) at James Madison University has...
JMU to host first annual Rocktown Energy Festival