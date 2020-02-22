Families are spending their weekend with dinosaurs at the Berglund Center

Families filled the Berglund Center Saturday morning to see Jurassic creatures!

Jurassic Quest it the only event with true-to-life dinosaurs of this size. Over 100 dinosaurs were at this event. Kids got to learn about them and even ride them. They also experienced an all-new Ancient Oceans exhibit.

"The lines aren't terribly long, the baby dinosaurs were really fun for our kids to pet, and so far we've ridden one dinosaur," Kailey Klauenberg, who attended the event with her two young kids, said.

If you didn't make it Saturday, you can still come out on Sunday from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. Tickets are $26 dollars.

