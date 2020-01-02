Families enjoy final night at Illuminights holiday light display

After being open for 26 days this season, visitors got to see the Illuminights at Explore Park for the last time Wednesday.

With more than 500,000 lights of all shapes and sizes, folks young and old had a chance to walk through this dazzling winter wonderland all holiday long.

Illuminights is a fundraiser for the county parks department and Center in the Square. Officials said it saw over 43,000 visitors during its first season, a number that exceeded their expectations.

“This is an event that we’re going to do every year, and every year it’s going to be a little bit different. We might add more lights and displays, more interactive and elements,” said spokesman Scott Ramsburg. “Each year you can come out here, see some familiar friends and some new attractions out at the park.”

The display is an idea that took two years to create. Ramsburg said it took two months to get all of the lights in place.

“We see Explore Park as a year-round destination and Illuminights gets folks out during a time of year when they normally wouldn’t and it gets them outdoors and walking on a half mile loop which really fulfills our mission here at Explore Park,” Ramsburg said.

It will take about a month for crews to tear everything down.

Ramsburg said about a dozen couples also got engaged at the Illuminights this year.

