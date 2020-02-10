Family Service of Roanoke Valley raises teen dating violence awareness

It's National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. Family Service of Roanoke Valley, an organization that offers resources to victims of domestic violence, said some warning signs of dating abuse include isolation from family and friends, constant belittling, and extreme jealousy or insecurity.

According to the CDC, nearly 1 out of every 11 girls reported having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

"A lot of teens go through this and they don't really say anything either because they feel like they'll be judged or they feel like they're alone in this situation, so because we have this month it brings awareness to it, and it will hopefully encourage some people to speak out," Cara Basham, Communications Specialist for Family Service of Roanoke Valley, said.

Family Service has a Teen Outreach Program that gives young adults resources needed to deal with issues such as abusive romantic relationships. It addresses self-esteem, effective communication, goal setting, maintaining healthy relationships, and more. As part of the program, the organization hosts discussions and leadership and community service-learning activities.

For more information on the program or other youth programs with Family Service, you can visit https://fsrv.org/children-youth/.

