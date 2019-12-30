Family and Friends remember Lauren Bolen with candlelight vigil

On Sunday evening, friends and family of Lauren Bolen remembered her life with a candlelight vigil at Felts Park in Galax. Everyone gathered to tell stories about Lauren and share what they loved most about her.

Lauren Bolen. Photo courtesy Teresa Davis.

Lauren's friends say they don't want her to be remembered for what happened to her but for being the bubbly, smiley, loving mother that she was.

Lauren's father, David Wright, spoke to the crowd saying, "I'm really gonna miss her; she was the light of my life."

Lauren was well known in the community as the local CVS technician who also worked at home as a medical coder. Her family, who laid Lauren to rest Sunday, said her love for her three young girls was unmatched.

"If I could just be a quarter of the woman Lauren Bolen was, it would make me so honored," Lauren's mother, Teresa Davis, said.

On December 22, Carroll County Deputies found Lauren dead at her home in Hillsville. Four days later, they arrested her husband, Marcus Bolen for felony murder and child neglect.

Marcus was a local New River Valley Volvo employee.

Lauren's best friends say that they had no idea she was suffering from domestic violence.

"It was out of character for her to be silent, so I feel like if women who are going through that, if you just reach out to a friend, family resource center, your parents," said Haley Cushman.

During the vigil they all let purple balloons fly, in honor of Lauren. Purple is the color for Domestic Violence Awareness.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.