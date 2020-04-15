Family displaced by Danville house fire

No one was hurt, but a family was displaced by a fire in Danville Wednesday afternoon.

The Danville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bradley Road at 3:45 p.m. Crews found a one-story house with smoke coming from the kitchen windows on the side of the house. All the residents had safely gotten outside.

The fire, which started in the kitchen, was extinguished within ten minutes, according to Danville Fire. The kitchen sustained moderate fire damage with the rest of the house sustaining minor heat and smoke damage.

The fire was determined to be electrical; an outlet had shorted and burned the baseboard traveling up the side of the cabinet and the rear of the stove into the kitchen.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

