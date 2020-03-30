Family grieves murder of Roanoke woman

On Friday morning, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a woman's body found on 4th Street in Roanoke. Monday, that woman was identified as 33-year-old Cassandra Pizzi.

"She has a smile that lights up any room she walks into," said Cassandra's cousin, Ryan Reilly.

Reilly, 36, lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and hadn't seen his cousin in many years. But the news of her passing has not been easy on him.

There's now single bouquet of flowers in a wooded area off 4th street, where Cassandra, who went by Casssie, was found. Cassie was a mom to a 12-year-old son.

"I found out by a post by her aunt basically saying rest in peace, that's how I found out that my cousin lost her life, so it's been hard," said Reilly, who chatted with WDBJ7 over Facetime.

This coming Friday, Reilly is planning on coming to Roanoke to be with his family this weekend, and celebrate his cousin's life.

With the newly initiated stay at home order, extra caution will be used.

While Reilly and Pizzi went separate ways in life, it doesn't change how devastating this new reality is.

"I guess Roanoke Police officers show up at you house to inform you that your daughter, your daughter has been murdered, I assume that would be hard on anyone," said Pizzi.

