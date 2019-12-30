Family loses home, community rallies to help

One hometown is rallying together to help a family that lost their home after a weekend fire took away everything they own.

Saturday night, a fire destroyed the home of Terrell Drake and Caitlyn Wilham in Radford. The couple has a two-year-old daughter with another baby on the way. It was a complete loss.

Wilham posted pictures of their home on Facebook on Sunday asking for help. Business owner Alicia Kipps stepped in to help by asking her clients and the community that likes the Scissor Happy Facebook page for donations.

“As soon as I heard about it, it was something that I wanted to do for them,” Kipps said. “We’re able to reach so many more people than just a personal Facebook page. As soon as we posted it, it literally just blew up and everyone came through.”

Kipps said she used to cut hair with Wilham who ended up switching careers, so Kipps continued to cut her hair and her family’s hair. She said they’ve known each other for at least 10 years.

“Just to think that something so tragic could happen at a time when it’s supposed to be nice and peaceful and happy, it really bothered me that they would have to go through something like this,” Kipps said.

Less than 24 hours later, donations now fill the mani and pedi room at the salon—including things like a crib, comforter and toys.

“It broke my heart because I know for my children, that’s when they get most of the things that they have through the year until it becomes time for their birthday,” said Kelly Kendrick.

Kendrick is both a client at Scissor Happy and donated Monday night.

“I’ve been through situations where I’ve lost everything in life so to be able to give back to the community, it means a lot and it really speaks to my heart to be able to do so,” Kendrick said.

As long as the donations keep coming into the shop, Kipps said she will keep collecting them to give back to this family in need.

“I feel like every time I turn around the community’s coming together for someone and it’s just amazing to be part of that,” Kendrick said.

“To know that there are still good people out there, it makes a difference,” Kipps said.

If you are interested in helping this family out, Kipps asks that you call the salon or send them a message on their ‘Scissor Happy’ Facebook page. The salon’s number is (540) 251-3367 located at 20 West Main St. in Christiansburg.

The family is in need of medium to large T-shirts, medium sweatpants and size 9 shoes for the mother. The father is in need of 34/36 pants and extra-large in shirts, and the two-year-old girl is size 3-4T clothes and 5-6 in shoes.

The family said the cause of the fire was a space heater and electricity.

