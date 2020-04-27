Family member of two South Boston brothers who were murdered creates a movie in their honor

December 8th 2019, a day Keith Powell will never forget.

"I came up and the cops where there, one of them were air lifted already and one of them were on the ground." said Powell.

His cousins, Tevin and Devontae Powell, 17 and 20 year-old brothers, were shot and killed.

"We lived together for over ten years, I was devastated and hurt." said Powell.

That hurt turned to anger.

"I just had vengeance on my mind at the the first sight of thought." said Powell.

Until Powell looked for another way to cope with his loss.

"I just went on and moved on and decided to come up with a movie them to change the youth's minds to put the guns down." said Powell.

Powell then met with his business partner, Paul Streeter, to develop, No Cap.

A film that highlights the reality of both sides of gun violence.

"We wanted to make this movie a portrayal of real life, so we can reach the youth, if we can reach the youth then we can teach the youth." said Streeter.

Feeling that some movies and music focuses on the highs of gun violence without addressing the consequences, Powell hopes the film will serve as a reality check.

"Its more reality of what will really happen if you're out here in these streets, that can led you to death and can lead you to jail." said Powell.

Using local talent and shots from different southside cities, Powell hopes the movie will not only make a difference, but honors the lives of his cousins, Tevin and Devontae.

"Won't for them I probably would have quit a long time ago and I keep them in my mind always" said Powell.

The movie will be released on June 17th. You can order by message Keith Powell on Facebook. The movie does contain language that is not suitable for children.

