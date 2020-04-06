Family of three temporarily without home after apartment fire in Roanoke County

A fire in a second-floor Vinton apartment left a family of three without their home Monday afternoon.

According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 12:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Crestview Avenue for a report of a residential structure fire. Officials found smoke coming from the second floor and determined nobody was home at the time of the fire.

A man who lives there was coming back to his home at lunchtime and discovered the fire. The flames were extinguished in around 10 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will be helping the family, and no other apartments were affected. A single room, and its contents, was the only area hit by flames, however, smoke damage was done to the rest of the apartment.

The fire has been deemed accidental by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office. Damages to the property are estimated at about $10,000.

