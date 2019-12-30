Family of two South Boston brothers who were shot and killed question the release of a suspect

It's been nearly a month since two brothers in South Boston were shot and killed.

The loss is still fresh on the minds of close family, as they spent the holidays without 17-year-old Tevin Powell and 20-year-old Devonte Powell.

"All of the family was down there on Christmas and it was not the same, he didn't get to spend his first Christmas with his baby girl." said cousin, La'Shanee Powell.

A memorial is still intact just steps away from were the two were killed on December 7th.

The first suspect, a 17-year-old was charged with second-degree murder for both deaths.

Not long after, a second suspect, 18-year-old Andrew Harlow, was charged with accessory to murder. Those charges were later lessened to accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

The family still has questions about the case and say they found new video evidence on social media that they believe is important to the case.

Commonwealth's Attorney Tracey Martin says new information is being processed as it comes in.

Martin says the charges against both suspects could always be increased as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.