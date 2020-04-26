Family reacts to discovery of missing Buena Vista woman found in car in Smith Mountain Lake

A week-long search for two missing women has come to a tragic end. Two bodies were found yesterday in a car in Smith Mountain Lake. Family members have identified one of the bodies as 42-year-old Bridgett Clark.

"A lot of Facebook messages up this morning about the infectious smile she had, she always made people laugh, and she was definitely the life of the party wherever she went," Randy Stinnett, Clark's Uncle, said.

Clark's family is grieving this weekend.

"The hope that we had that they would be okay was, was coming to an end," Stinnett said.

Their hope ended around 8:30 Saturday night after authorities pulled a blue Ford Explorer out of Smith Mountain Lake. Clark's family says the 42-year-old was one of the two bodies found inside.

"It got really emotional," Stinnett said.

Family says Clark and her new friend, Becky Williiams, were heading from their hometown of Buena Vista to Smith Mountain Lake early last Sunday morning to meet a friend. No one heard from them since around 2:30 a.m. that morning.

"That's when we kind of got worried, because we tried to make cell phone contact with them and we never could get in contact with them," Stinnett explained.

Search crews had spent this past week looking for the two women. Saturday, the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the Buena Vista Police Department, Virginia State Police, and other agencies, were investigating at Webster Road, where they found the Ford and the bodies.

"All the hope you had just went out the window, it just shattered," Stinnett said.

The bodies have been sent to the medical examiners office for further evaluation.

This loss comes just after Stinnett and his family recovered from the Coronavirus.

"I got a text from a guy today and he said, it seems like all I'm doing is sending you prayers yesterday, it seems like you can't catch a break," Stinnett said.

But he says all the support from the Buena Vista Community is what is getting him and his family through tragedy. He says his family is trying their best to pick up the pieces and move forward.

