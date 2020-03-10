Family receives new home almost two years after EF-3 tornado

"I'm very excited," said John Goff.

Go down Pendleton Drive for a little over a mile and look to your left. You'll see a new house standing firm.

But this isn't just some new building. It's the new home for the Goff family

"It's been a long road to get to this point. A lot of headaches, a lot of frustration, a lot of doubts, but to be here today is just a blessing," said Goff.

It's been nearly two years since their last home was taken from them.

Only remnants were left behind after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the county.

For Jeanette Goff, this house means a new start and a place to grow.

"It's amazing. You don't have to move again. It's home. It's where you stay. You stay home," said Goff.

Tuesday marked the dedication of the house not only for the family, but for the last project related to the tornado that affected so many.

To Debbie Habel, director of the Amherst County Habitat for Humanity, this milestone creates a sense of rest in one of the last chapters of recovery.

Making the Goff family feel safe was her top priority.

"One of the things that we were bound to do with this house was to make sure that the Goff's felt safe."

A windowless room with concrete on multiple sides will create that feeling.

And to John Goff, he can finally rest knowing his family is finally safe and where they're supposed to be.

"It means shelter, it means foundation, support. Here lately we haven't had that since the tornado, we've just been kind of homeless, you know? We've had a place to live but not our own place," said Goff.

