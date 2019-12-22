Family remembers victim in Floyd County murder

Wednesday morning, the Floyd County Sheriffs Office was called to a house on Shawsville Pike, and found 34-year-old Brandon Henley dead with a gunshot wound. Sunday, his mother, Betty Henley Bishop, is looking back on the last time she spoke with her son.

"I sent a picture to him of his dog laying on the couch where he was, and said 'he misses you already' and he went 'oh yeah' and that's the last I ever heard from my son," Bishop said.

Brandon is the father of three children: two boys aged fourteen and eleven, and a daughter who is turning ten next week.

"She is devastated that her daddy won't be here for her birthday, and my birthday is Monday," said Bishop.

Days after the shooting, there are still many questions left unanswered.

"The only thing I can tell you for 100% without a shadow of a doubt is that my son is laying in the funeral home dead and he has a gunshot wound in between his shoulder blades," Bishop said.

Brandon's mother says her son was loved by most everyone for his humor and charisma.

"There has been so much love pouring in, it's hard for me to not be happy knowing that many people loved me, my son and my daughter," Bishop said.

Brandon's family will hold his funeral the day after Christmas.

