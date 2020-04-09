Family still left without answers 8 years after Heather Hodges disappearance

There are some dates on the calendar that are easier to remember than others.

For Heather Hodges' family, April 9 will always be one of those days.

"She was still very young when she come up missing; she had a lot of life left to live," said her sister, Crystal Songer.

Heather Hodges went missing April 9, 2012. There has been no arrest and no answers as to what may have happened to her.

Heather was 22, a college student, a new mother; she was a lot of things to a lot of people. Some people who now will never get to see justice for her.

"She had spent the last few years with me, and I told her to tell her that I would do everything I could to bring the person to justice that took her away from us, and she said, 'Crystal, do what you have to do, but I'm gonna go be with Heather now,"' said Songer.

"It's hard, it's really hard, to live every day and not know, to not know is what's killing you," said Paula Hodges, to a reporter in an interview in 2016.

November 9, 2019 is another day this family will remember. It's the day Heather and Crystal's mother Paula passed away.

"I'm a strong believer that they're together, and eventually one day, I'll have a sign that they're together and it's all going to be okay," said Songer.

For it to be okay, Crystal wants answers.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's office, the case is not cold and investigators follow up on every lead.

"This person has taken so much from my family."

And while what's been taken may never be returned, while it doesn't get easier, the hope is still there.

"It's all gonna be alright at some point, I feel like," said Songer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000, or you can contact an Investigator directly at (540) 493-9258.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.