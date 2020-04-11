Family staying with neighbors after Saturday morning Roanoke County fire

Crews responded to the 6600 block of Sugar Ridge Drive in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke County Saturday for a report of a residential structure fire.

According to a release from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews found heavy smoke leaving the roof and attic of the two-story building. The fire was reported by neighbors and an alarm company to 9-1-1.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The family who lived there will be staying with neighbors.

Crews brought the fire under control in around 30 minutes. Details surrounding a cause and estimated damages are being determined by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office and have not been released.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.