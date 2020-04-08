Family with local ties fighting COVID-19

COVID 19 continues to spread across the world. Thankfully, for many in our area, we are simply hearing about these stories through our TV's or cell phones.

But a family right here in Roanoke dealing with the virus. The identical twin sisters say they, and five other family members, have been through what they call "a living hell".

Lizzy Kasze and Catherine Roux are identical twins, born in South Africa.

It's a special bond that only they can explain.

Catherine is currently a physical therapist near London, and Lizzy is an occupational therapist in Roanoke.

Sixty years later, and many miles away, the twins still make it a point to talk every single day.

"Catherine flew over here in November to celebrate our 60th birthday. We had a celebration at Hotel Roanoke, my son took us to Chateau Morrisette for a lovely meal," Kasze said.

Catherine returned home to England and was looking forward to the next time they would be together.

But February came and life took an unexpected turn.

Catherine came into contact with a family member who had taken a trip to Italy.

"I suddenly thought oh my gosh, my chest feels so tight." but I did not associate it with Coronavirus," Roux said.

By March, six family members, including Catherine, tested positive for COVID 19.

"I'm at home fighting for breathe, I've got two family members on life support and I knew it was going badly," Roux said.

Catherine contracted COVID 19 over a month ago and she is still fighting for her life.

She is healthy, in shape, had no pre-existing conditions, and has traveled the world helping others.

As identical twins, Lizzy says the hardest part is not being able to be by her sister's side.

"Catherine was left alone sick and how is she going to take care of herself because nobody is allowed to go there. The isolation of this COVID 19 is horrifying," Kasze said.

"I would wake up, I would wake up early to call her early just to hear her voice just to say hello just to know that she's there."