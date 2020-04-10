Famous Anthony's and US Foods partner for bulk sale

If you can't find the basics at the grocery store like meat, dairy products and paper products, you're not alone, and Famous Anthony's wants to help out.

That's why the location at Williamson Rd set up a bulk sale with US Foods.

From 10AM-2PM Friday, cars were able to drive up and order items in bulk. Those items were then hand delivered to the cars. By 10:30 AM, several items had run out.

"We just posted this yesterday, it was a quick little thing we decided to do, and we wanted to put out there but we decided with the turnout we have, we want to do this each week," said Bonny Viar with Famous Anthony's.

The next bulk item sale will be this Wednesday from 10 AM - 2 PM. Famous Anthony's also has grocery items, that are not in bulk, for sale inside their restaurants.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.