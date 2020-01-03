FarmBurguesa opens in Grandin Village

The wait is over in Grandin Village, where FarmBurguesa has opened its doors.

The restaurant has been in the works for about a year, and the owners say they are thrilled to be serving up their signature burgers in the new location.

The dining room seats 35, about 25 more than the first FarmBurguesa location in Vinton. And customers filled the new restaurant as soon as it opened Friday morning.

Kat Pascal is a co-owner.

"We've worked hand-in-hand with contractors, and the landlord, a lot of moving wheels, the city," she told WDBJ7. "So it has been a long time coming, but we're so excited to start the year off with the restaurant opening."

FarmBurguesa will have limited lunch and dinner hours for the next two weeks. The grand opening for the Roanoke location is scheduled for January 17th.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.