Farmburguesa has announced its new location in Roanoke's Grandin Village will open January 3 for two weeks of soft openings. Hours during those days will be 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Photo courtesy Farmburguesa

A ribbon-cutting is set for 11 a.m. January 17.

After a few delays, the owners said they had been waiting for the certificate of occupancy to come through.

The restaurant serves burgers using local ingredients.

