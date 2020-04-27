Farmers' Markets open for season with precautions

The growing season has arrived, and soon farmers' markets in our area will be overflowing with fresh produce.

This year will require some changes, because of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For example, LEAP will hold its weekly markets in Grandin Village and the West End Neighborhood.

But customers must order in advance from an online marketplace.

Sam Lev is LEAP's Director of Programs and Operations.

"We live in a really amazing place and regardless of this global pandemic, the food is still growing," Lev told WDBJ7. "It's been an exceptional spring for farmers. So tree fruits are going to be amazing. Vegetables are going to be amazing. And regardless this is a really hopeful and exciting time."

April 27th through May 3rd is Virginia Farmers' Market Week, and the state is encouraging Virginians to shop local at markets that encourage social distancing.

For more information on the farmers' markets operated by LEAP, click on the following link.

LEAP Farmers' Markets

