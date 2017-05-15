Advertisement

Farmers market hits the road in Roanoke

(WDBJ)
By Web Staff
Published: May. 15, 2017 at 5:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A group in Roanoke has a new way to bring local produce to people who don’t always have access to fresh food.

Local Environmental Agriculture Project launched their new Mobile Market vehicle Monday afternoon.

They set up shop at West End Station, and plenty of people lined up to take advantage of the opportunity.

LEAP's 16' box truck is packed with produce that will be driven around 10 to 11 times each week. It's a step up from the 8 to 9 trips they did last year.

"We're expanding our efforts in more neighborhoods and really trying to make sure that good healthy food is accessible and affordable across the city," LEAP Program Coordinator Sam Lev said.

You can find a full list of the stops and times this season

Most Read

Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA since Friday
Suzette George (right) shows WDBJ7's Rachel Schneider (left) the lease documents and...
Mystery: Woman wonders why lease was not renewed
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Highs return to the low 90s through late this week.
Another heat wave setting up this week

Latest News

(AP Photo/Kevin Rivoli)
WATCH LIVE: Wildlife resources host meeting on chronic wasting disease
Bottled water can help people in Roanoke dealing with homelessness.
The Least of These Ministry needs water donations as heat wave continues
A student wearing a mask listens to superintendent Verletta White talk about the upcoming...
Roanoke City students back in the classroom for the first day of school
Committee members review materials during their meeting.
VMI Board of Visitors’ committees meet on changes, recommendations
Henry County jail on track to be complete in February 2022