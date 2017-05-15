Farmers market hits the road in Roanoke

A group in Roanoke has a new way to bring local produce to people who don’t always have access to fresh food.

Local Environmental Agriculture Project launched their new Mobile Market vehicle Monday afternoon.

They set up shop at West End Station, and plenty of people lined up to take advantage of the opportunity.

LEAP's 16' box truck is packed with produce that will be driven around 10 to 11 times each week. It's a step up from the 8 to 9 trips they did last year.

"We're expanding our efforts in more neighborhoods and really trying to make sure that good healthy food is accessible and affordable across the city," LEAP Program Coordinator Sam Lev said.

You can find a full list of the stops and times this season