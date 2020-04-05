Fatal Charlotte Co. crash kills man, three others that include two from Danville injured

An early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in Charlotte County left a man dead and three others in the hospital, according to a statement from State Police.

A 2006 Toyota Camry ran off the left side of Route 360 traveling west at a high rate of speed. The driver over-corrected and made the car run off the right side, hit an embankment and turn over.

Sean Blake Jackson Thompson, 25 of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., was a passenger and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected and died at the scene.

A woman from Danville, Va. was driving the Camry. She was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.

A woman from Fredericksburg, Va. was also a passenger, and was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries. The last passenger was a man from Danville, Va. who was treated at Sentara Halifax Regional hosptial for minor injuries.

The case remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

