Father of Parkland victim calls for councilman's resignation

The father of a school shooting victim is calling for the resignation of a Virginia city council member who strapped an assault weapon to his chest during a vote to protect gun rights.

Fred Guttenberg's daughter was one of 17 people killed at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He says Portsmouth Councilman Nathan Clark's actions were “intended to intimidate,” and that his daughter was killed with a similar AR-15 weapon.

Clark has defended his actions during Tuesday's vote to declare Portsmouth a “Second Amendment Constitutional City," saying he was “standing up for what is right."