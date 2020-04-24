'Feeding Franklin County' to expand its reach starting Monday

Feeding Franklin County is expanding its outreach to help more community members in need access free food.

The initiative, led by United Way of the Roanoke Valley and Franklin County Public Service, is launching new pickup spots for free bagged lunches beginning Monday.

“We’ve got to have shelter, we’ve got to have food, and really we’ve just got to look out for one another and make sure that we’re meeting those common, basic needs. And I think that looking out for your neighbors during this time of crisis, in a pandemic, is what we’ve all got to do,” said Pam Chittwood, United Way's Associate Director of Community Impact.

Anyone will be able to pick up a sandwich, fruit, water and chips or crackers at these locations on these days:

Monday: Ferrum Elementary School, 1-2 pm.

Tuesday: Henry Elementary School, 1-2 pm.

Wednesday: Glade Hill Elementary School, 1-2 pm.

Thursday: Callaway Elementary School, 1-2 pm.

Friday: Heavenly Manna Food Bank in Rocky Mount, 1-2 pm.

United Way is also making special accommodations for people who cannot make it to a pickup location or need more than one meal, just contact them for help.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.