Feeding SWVA adjusts meal offerings amid coronavirus risk

Feeding Southwest Virginia is suspending all meal production, except Harvest Meals-To-Go in Abingdon, during this period of concern around the coronavirus.

According to a release, prepackaged children's meal kits, low-income senior boxes, emergency-bagged groceries and USDA commodity boxes for families will all be available. The USDA commodity boxes will have enough food for a family of four to last four days.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking for potential volunteers to help with these efforts. Each current and potential volunteer must pass a health pre-screening questionnaire before entering the facility.

Location details and additional helpful links can be found by visiting the Feeding Southwest Virginia website here.

