Feeding Southwest Virginia approved for emergency feeding under Summer Food Service Program

Feeding Southwest Virginia announced Thursday a sponsorship of the emergency feeding under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The sponsorship means that FSW can begin distributing snacks and meals to children in their 26-county service area. The same meals will be available to all participants at each site, at no separate charge.

FSW plans to open more sites in the future.

Meals will be provided at the following facilities:

Melrose Library

2607 Salem Turnpike NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 – 1 p.m.

Belmont Branch Library

1101 Morningside St SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Williamson Rd Library

2837 Williamson Rd

Roanoke, VA 24012

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

R.O.C.K. Club

1820 Second St.

Radford, VA 24141

Snack: Monday through Friday 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.

Vinton Library

300 South Pollard St.

Vinton, VA 24179

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 – 1 p.m.

Ashton Heights Apts.

3530 Dona Dr., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Tinker Creek Manor Apts.

2050 Tinker Dr., NE

Roanoke, VA 24012

Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

Melrose Adventist Child Development Center

1523 Melrose Ave., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack: Monday through Friday 2 – 3:15 p.m.

Supper: Monday through Friday 3:45 – 4:30 p.m.

Kids Soar

305 Mountain Ave., SW

Roanoke, VA 24016

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday 5 – 6 p.m.

Community Solutions Center

2328 Melrose Ave., NW

Roanoke, VA 24017

Snack and Lunch: Monday through Friday 1 – 3 p.m.

SWVA- Abingdon Distribution Center

21452 Gravel Lake Rd.

Abingdon, VA 24211

Snack and Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The June Bug Center

251 Parkway Lane

Floyd, VA 24091

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club- 9th Street

1714 9th Street., SE

Roanoke, VA 24013

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Boys & Girls Club- Shawsville

4179 Oldtown Road

Shawsville, VA 24162

Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3 – 5 p.m.

For further information please contact: Brandon Comer, Director of Children’s Program, by phone at (540)342-3011 ext. 7023 or by email at kidsprograms@faswva.org.

