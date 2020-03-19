Feeding Southwest Virginia approved for emergency feeding under Summer Food Service Program

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ7)- Feeding Southwest Virginia announced Thursday a sponsorship of the emergency feeding under the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
The sponsorship means that FSW can begin distributing snacks and meals to children in their 26-county service area. The same meals will be available to all participants at each site, at no separate charge.
FSW plans to open more sites in the future.
Meals will be provided at the following facilities:
Melrose Library
2607 Salem Turnpike NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 – 1 p.m.
Belmont Branch Library
1101 Morningside St SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Williamson Rd Library
2837 Williamson Rd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.
R.O.C.K. Club
1820 Second St.
Radford, VA 24141
Snack: Monday through Friday 3:15 – 4:00 p.m.
Vinton Library
300 South Pollard St.
Vinton, VA 24179
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12 – 1 p.m.
Ashton Heights Apts.
3530 Dona Dr., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:45 – 3:45 p.m.
Tinker Creek Manor Apts.
2050 Tinker Dr., NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.
Melrose Adventist Child Development Center
1523 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack: Monday through Friday 2 – 3:15 p.m.
Supper: Monday through Friday 3:45 – 4:30 p.m.
Kids Soar
305 Mountain Ave., SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday 5 – 6 p.m.
Community Solutions Center
2328 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday through Friday 1 – 3 p.m.
SWVA- Abingdon Distribution Center
21452 Gravel Lake Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24211
Snack and Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The June Bug Center
251 Parkway Lane
Floyd, VA 24091
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club- 9th Street
1714 9th Street., SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club- Shawsville
4179 Oldtown Road
Shawsville, VA 24162
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3 – 5 p.m.
For further information please contact: Brandon Comer, Director of Children’s Program, by phone at (540)342-3011 ext. 7023 or by email at kidsprograms@faswva.org.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.