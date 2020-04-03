Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of donations

Feeding Southwest Virginia is in desperate need of donations.

The food bank says fundraising over the next two weeks will be critical to its ability to provide food to students currently out of school at 17 locations around the region.

Delta Dental has offered to donate $25,000 if the food bank can match that amount through fundraising.

“Basically, the bottom line is this: if we don’t get additional food into our facility in Salem, the next two and a half weeks, we’ll run out of food, and then, if we don’t get donations, we’ll struggle financially,” said Feeding Southwest Virginia President and CEO Pamela Irvine.

