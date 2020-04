The local non-profit Feeding Southwest Virginia is looking for donations of food and money.

It is receiving delayed shipments of food and has donations from local organizations. But a spokesperson from the company says they realize the need will become greater over the next few weeks and months, so they are asking for monetary donations and for people to organize food drives.

She says just $1 can create around 6 meals.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.