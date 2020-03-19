Feeding Southwest Virginia opens 15 pickup locations for hungry kids out of school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- Feeding America Southwest Virginia is offering free meals to children who need them most during this coronavirus outbreak.
The foodbank has set up 15 locations all throughout the region from Roanoke to Radford and Floyd and Abingdon.
Most locations will provide a snack and a full meal for all children who are not getting steady meals while school is out.
“For this community, I think it shows our solidarity, I think it shows that we care, and that we’re committed to doing whatever it takes. This is a crisis that none of us really have ever experienced before, and so we are just excited and blessed to be able to step in where we can and offer these meals,” said Cheryl Mosley, the Director of FSWVA's Community Solutions Center.
Some pickup locations will operate every day, Monday through Friday, others will only be open select days.
The full list of locations and pick up times are below:
Melrose Library
2607 Salem Turnpike NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Belmont Branch Library
1101 Morningside St SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:30pm – 3:30pm
Williamson Rd Library
2837 Williamson Rd
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm
R.O.C.K. Club
1820 Second St.
Radford, VA 24141
Snack: Monday through Friday 3:15pm – 4:00pm
Vinton Library
300 South Pollard St.
Vinton, VA 24179
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Ashton Heights Apts.
3530 Dona Dr., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 2:45pm – 3:45pm
Tinker Creek Manor Apts.
2050 Tinker Dr., NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Snack and Lunch: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 1:15pm – 2:15pm
Melrose Adventist Child Development Center
1523 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack: Monday through Friday 2:45pm – 3:15pm
Supper: Monday through Friday 3:45pm – 4:30pm
Kids Soar
305 Mountain Ave., SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Community Solutions Center
2328 Melrose Ave., NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Snack and Lunch: Monday through Friday 1:00pm – 3:00pm
SWVA- Abingdon Distribution Center
21452 Gravel Lake Rd.
Abingdon, VA 24211
Snack and Lunch: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm
The June Bug Center
251 Parkway Lane
Floyd, VA 24091
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:30pm – 5:30pm
Boys & Girls Club- 9th Street
1714 9th Street., SE
Roanoke, VA 24013
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Boys & Girls Club- Shawsville
4179 Oldtown Road
Shawsville, VA 24162
Snack and Supper: Monday through Friday, 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.