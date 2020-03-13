Feeding Southwest Virginia prepares for coronavirus's impacts on hunger

Feeding Southwest Virginia is preparing for the coronavirus’s impact on hunger in communities throughout the region.

School closures will reduce student’s access to free and reduced-priced meals and hourly workers could struggle financially given a possible reduction in hours and income, according to a press release.

Area food banks are taking action by adjusting distribution models to emphasize low-touch or no-touch methods of food distribution.

This includes drive-through pick-ups and appointment-based services.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is also looking for opportunities to provide “to-go” meals through drop locations targeted to school-aged children and vulnerable populations in order to promote social distancing.

The food banks will also look to package non-perishable foods to distribute to older adults.

The organization is enhancing its sanitation practices and using telework options if possible to help prevent the virus from spreading.

“In many ways, we are in unchartered territory, but our food banks are well prepared to respond to this crisis,” Federation of Virginia Food Banks Executive Director Eddie Oliver said. “We will continue to work closely with local school divisions and our 1,500 statewide partner agencies to meet the need in their communities while protecting the safety and well-being of our clients, volunteers, and staff.”

The food banks are asking for state and federal assistance to continue providing resources to its communities including various waivers to allow organizations to continue serving meals and a temporary increase in SNAP benefits to address a loss of income for many households.

The food banks are also encouraging healthy volunteers to help out if possible since their services rely heavily on volunteers.

