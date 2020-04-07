Feeding Southwest Virginia reaches families in Franklin County

In Franklin County, hundreds of people turned out Tuesday as Feeding Southwest Virginia provided food to local families.

This was one of the food bank's first pop-up distribution events in response to the current health emergency and economic downturn. And leaders of the organization say it won't be the last.

Pamela Irvine is the CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

"As we know in southwest Virginia, we haven't recovered from 2008," Irvine told WDBJ7, "so this economical collapse as I call it, is going to make it worse in these communities that haven't come back yet from 2008."

The United Way, local law enforcement officers and first responders pitched in to distribute boxes of staples and fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 350 families.