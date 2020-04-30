Feeding Southwest Virginia receives large donation

Feeding Southwest Virginia received 80,000 pounds of food Thursday morning. The donation came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. It equals around 66,700 meals, including canned beans, soups and pasta.

This is the church's largest donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia since first partnering with them 11 years ago.

"It's actually quite interesting that we started making these plans to make these donations way before the COVID-19 even became an issue, but how timely it has turned out to be because of the increases in the demands," Kevin Bohon, Stake President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, said.

The first truck of food arrived Thursday morning and the second is coming next week.

