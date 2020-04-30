Feeding Southwest Virginia receives support from Kroger

Feeding Southwest Virginia will be able to provide nearly 200,000 meals thanks to a recent donation from Kroger.

This week, Kroger donated $50,000 in cash to the food bank. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has given more than $105,000 in supplies and monetary donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Kroger makes donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia, others

“We are inspired by the work of Feeding Southwest Virginia during these complex and uncertain times, and we are doing our best to bring much-needed food and resources to those struggling with hunger right now,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s comforting to know that our food bank partners are filling so many needs around our communities, and we will continue to look for solutions to support them.”

Kroger works with the food bank year-round to lend support, and it especially needed in the community given the current health crisis.

“Like many food banks around the country, we have seen a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia. “During this time, it’s comforting to know that partners like Kroger are willing to step up. This donation is going to go a long way in providing our neighbors with much needed nourishment.”

Kroger has donated over $300,000 to relief efforts in recent weeks.

Their Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation recently announced a $3 million commitment to aid communities disproportionately impacted by the virus. That will be equally distributed between the foundation’s nonprofit partners, Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

The company is also partnering with Feeding America to collect non-perishable food items. You can help out by dropping goods into bins found at the front of Kroger stores.

