Feeding Southwest Virginia saw decrease in volunteers in January

Volunteering was down for the month of January with Feeding Southwest Virginia, a non-profit dedicated to feeding our region. The President and CEO of the organization, Pamela Irvine, says there are a few contributors to these lower numbers, including the colder weather.

But she says the warehouse has around 90 pallets of food that can't be given out until more volunteers come in, inspect, and sort it out.

"We had to turn down food. We could've gotten additional food that would come in through other food banks, go through this quality assurance process, but we couldn't accept the truckloads until we process this, because this food can't sit in a warehouse for very long," Irvine said.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Salem or Roanoke locations, click here..

