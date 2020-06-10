Feeding Southwest Virginia schedules 10th mobile food distribution

Someone has to pack the boxes.

And once the word went out on social media, volunteers like Dr. Tony Stavola stepped up to join the assembly line at the Salem Distribution Center.

"A lot of people, you know they're laid off of work, they don't have a lot of income, they don't have a lot of transportation available to them," Stavola told WDBJ7. "Getting decent nutrition is so important, both for how we feel physically and how we feel mentally."

Feeding Southwest Virginia held its first pop-up mobile food distribution in mid-March, and hasn't stopped.

The 10th and 11th are scheduled Friday in Abingdon and Roanoke.

Pamela Irvine is the President and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

"It says that we've been working really hard in the communities where we've seen a spike in unemployment and extra need," Irvine said, "working to supplement the work our partner groups are doing, and that it's working."

Feeding Southwest Virginia has tried to spread out these mobile food distribution events.

The Roanoke Valley event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at William Fleming High School.

