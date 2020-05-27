Feeding Southwest Virginia turning to Sen. Kaine for help

Feeding Southwest Virginia is turning to US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) for help as the food bank works to feed thousands of people during this current pandemic.

Wednesday, Kaine and food bank leaders met for a conference call to discuss the non-profit’s work.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is asking the senator to support distribution of funding from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP).

“This is funding that we were advocating for, although we couldn’t get it across the goal line, as part of the March bill. We’re going to keep advocating for it, absolutely,” said Kaine.

Kaine says the emergency funding Feeding Southwest Virginia is seeking is part of the federal HEREOS Act.

