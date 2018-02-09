Advertisement

Feeling hungry? KFC and Taco Bell will starting delivering to your door

(KKTV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2018 at 5:26 PM EST
Yum Brands is partnering with the food delivery app Grubhub to deliver KFC and Taco Bell to your door!

As part of the partnership, Yum Brands is also going to buy 200 million dollars of Grubhub's stock, and a Yum executive will join Grubhub's board.

Grubhub's stock soared 28 percent by mid-morning on Thursday.

Taco Bell already offers delivery through DoorDash.

But Grubhub says Yum’s 200 million dollar investment will allow it to “further enhance the ordering and delivery experience for diners, restaurants and drivers.”

