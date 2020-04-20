Ferrum College adds nursing program to Fall 2020 programs

Ferrum College is adding a new program starting this fall: an online post-license Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

This program is for students who already hold an RN license or are enrolled in an RN program within the Virginia community college system.

It will be the first nursing major offered at Ferrum, and students will be able to complete it in as little as 18 months.

Students can also complete the program part-time.

"Only about 50 percent of registered nurses in the commonwealth of Virginia have an undergraduate degree but nationally there's been a push for sometime that 80 percent of bedside caregivers have an undergraduate degree," said Kimberly Brown, the founding chair of Division of Nursing at Ferrum College.

According to Brown, completion of the program will help nurses to assume more leadership roles at their places of work.

