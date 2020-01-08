Ferrum College announces new track and field program

Ferrum College will add a track and field program this fall.

Men and women athletes will participate in indoor and outdoor events.

The athletics department said this will help the college attract more potential students.

“Track and Field is one of the biggest sports in the country so I think kids across, especially regional, it’s such a big sport I think we are going to be able to add a lot of numbers eventually with the plan that we have,” Coach Mark White said.

The department plans to slowly build the program over several years and eventually construct a new track and field track.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.