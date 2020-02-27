Ferrum College announces guaranteed admissions policy with New River CC

Ferrum College is teaming up with New River Community College to help more students earn Bachelor’s degrees.

Through a new partnership, any students who earn an Associate’s degree from New River Community College and maintain a 2.3 grade point average are guaranteed admission to Ferrum.

Ferrum is so confident that all the incoming students will complete their Bachelor’s degrees within two years that anyone who does not will have their remaining tuition paid for by the school.

“It’s a seamless pathway for students in the state of Virginia, but most especially at New River Community College, so when they’re finished with their Associate’s degree, they can come directly to us and move into an academic program to complete the degree,” said Ferrum Provost Aimé Sposato.

Ferrum says it plans to work on similar agreements with other community colleges around the state in the future.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.