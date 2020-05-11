Ferrum College celebrates 104th Commencement ceremony virtually

Saturday, Ferrum College held it's 104th Commencement ceremony, virtually. The college was forced to postpone its traditional in-person graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would have to say, you have to do it to understand how it is."

Carl Shwabenton was one of 199 students from 14 different states to graduate during Saturday's virtual ceremony. Shwabenton says it was nothing like the real thing, but he's just glad he made it.

"I'm just glad to be done to be honest, like being able to finally not worry about turning in your last assignment and have nothing else due," said Shwabenton.

Carl graduated with his Bachelors in History and Social Studies.

He says even though he didn't get to walk across the stage he tried to make it as normal as possible.

"I was wearing my cap and gown and I know my friends graduating did the same," said Shwabenton.

He said the college has mentioned possibly holding an in-person ceremony for the seniors at a later date. Shwabenton says it would be like a reunion to see all of his friends.

"Because I was in a fraternity and I was also in Ag club, and my Junior year I was vice president of the Junior class," he said.

Apart for now, but #AllInThisTogether. Congratulations to the class of 2020!

