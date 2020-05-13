Ferrum College furloughs 26 employees amid pandemic

Ferrum College has furloughed some of its employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday, the college furloughed a total of 26 employees. The employees will keep their positions during this time, and Ferrum says it will continue to provide their medical insurance.

The college says the day-to-day work in these positions was significantly impacted by the pandemic, but it hopes the employees will be able to return by August 1.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all of us in higher education, and we are all making adjustments. This has been the most unusual semester any of us have experienced, but we are making plans now to welcome our community back in the fall. We are dedicated to our students and committed to our mission. It is our hope that we will all return to campus soon and get back to the work that is so important to us,” said President David Johns.

