Ferrum Elementary students help warm the homeless

Ferrum Elementary School students are warming hearts throughout Franklin County. They joined a national movement called 'Blankets of Hope,' which gives blankets to the homeless with hand-written notes.

"Dear friend, we may not know what you're going through but we want you to know that you matter to us and many others. We want you to know people care and most importantly, we believe in you. You can do whatever you put your mind to, I hope things get better soon. Keep trying and don't give up, this blanket can warm your heart," 2nd grader Lorelei read.

She penned those words on paper with over 200 of her Ferrum Elementary classmates. Each student with a different, but equally heartfelt, message.

"On the coldest night your heart will be warmed," part of 4th grader Noah's message read. He knows what a note like his could mean for a person in need.

"I know somebody that's homeless, and they struggle a lot, and I think if they get this blanket they will be very happy," he said.

The kids attached their notes to purple, fuzzy blankets that teachers will deliver to the homeless in the Franklin County area.

"I feel amazing about being able to help other people who are in need," 4th grader Cooper said.

This project all started when one 4th grade teacher, Brady Bryant, heard about the Brooklyn-based organization, Blankets of Hope. Two brothers quit their jobs to start this national movement, and after receiving enough financial support, they've been donating all of these blankets to schools like Ferrum Elementary.

"We're particularly going to give them to the shelter in Franklin County that is for the women coming out of abusive relationships or lost their homes," Bryant said.

Teachers say this project helps both the community and their students.

"Just learning that we all have needs, but if they can be that person that can put a smile on another person's face, even if it's someone they don't know, it just makes them more aware of the needs within our community," Jennifer Talley, Principal of Ferrum Elementary School, said.

Blankets of Hope has also inspired these students to continue serving others.

"I felt very happy and my heart just filled with joy . . . It does inspire me to do other things to help other people," Cooper said.

"I felt really happy inside," Lorelei said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.